In Solidarity with Palestinian Prisoners’ Hunger Strike for Dignity

Every year on April 17, Palestinians, inside Palestine and in the Diaspora, commemorate the Palestinian Prisoners Day to keep the cause alive and in the international spotlight by drawing attention to Palestinian prisoners’ suffering and exposing the violating practices committed against them inside the Israeli prisons.

This year, concurrently with the Palestinian Prisoners Day, 1500 Palestinian prisoners (the number later increased to 1580) out of 6500 prisoners went on an open collective hunger strike. Prisoners from all different Palestinian factions declared their strike from Hadarim prison.

The declaration came as a result of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) repeated disregard of prisoners’ demands, which are no more than the basic rights guaranteed by international conventions, particularly by the Geneva Conventions. Instead, the IPS decided to increase its systemic repression and abuse of prisoners, depriving them of their rights and exerting immense psychological pressure on them.

The strike leadership submitted its demands on Sunday, April 16, one day before the strike, to let the IPS know that the strike wouldn't come to an end until the following demands were met:

1- End solitary confinement

2- End administrative arrest

3- Improve the livelihood of prisoners by adding:

– A public phone in every prison and stations so that prisoners can communicate with their families.

– At least 18 satellite channels that meet prisoners’ needs.

– Ventilation, cooling and heating systems.

– Kitchens and bakeries to be restored in all prisons and put under the supervision of security prisoners, and prisoners to be allowed to buy groceries.

4- Visiting Policy:

– Restoring the two visits allowance. Currently the second visit has been stopped.

– Regular visits every two weeks to be allowed and facilitated by all bodies, especially for Gaza prisoners.

– First and second degree relatives to never be prevented from visiting the prisoner.

– Visit time to be extended from 45 minutes to 90 minuets.

– Allowing prisoners to take photos with their families every three months.

– Providing facilities in front of prisons’ gates for visiting relatives to use and making sure they feel comfortable during the visit time.

– Allowing children and grandchildren under 16 to visit.

– Allowing visitors to bring books, newspapers, clothes, food and personal belongings to prisoners during visits.

5- Medical Policy:

– Ending medical neglecance .

– Closure of the Ramle Prison Hospital for failing to provide prisoners with the required treatment.

– Periodic medical examinations for prisoners.

– Quick response to critical cases and timely surgeries performance.

– Allowing specialized doctors from abroad.

– Releasing prisoners with disabilities and chronic diseases.

– Saving prisoners the cost of treatment.

6- Transportation:

– Treating prisoners in a decent humane way during their transportation by buses.

– Returning prisoners back to prisons from clinics and courts and not to keep them at the check points.

– Arranging check points to be more humane and serving meals.

– Responding to the needs and demands of Palestinian female prisoners in private transportation and direct contact with visitors during visiting hours, among others.

7- Education:

– Continuing education at the Open Hebrew University to be allowed.

– Allowing prisoners to sit on Middle school exams in an official and pre-arranged manner with the Governemnt.

Solidarity with prisoners amongst Palestinian citizens has been taking various forms. From sit-in tents at centers of cities and villages of all Palestinian governorates, to launching campaigns on social media platforms and providing information and reports on prisoners, as well as public and official community marches and events.

#DignityStrike has been trending on all social media platforms, alongside invitations and posts calling for solidarity with the prisoners in various ways. One of these is the Water and Salt Challenge, which is what the striking prisoners drink to prevent their organs from rotting, especially as the food strike progresses. Other ways include sharing support videos and posts and designing sketches and graphs reflecting the strike and its objectives, among others.

In a remarkable step and as a new attempt to simulate the prisoners ‘experience in the strike, a group of young Palestinian activists have launched the Solidarity with Prisoners movement to support the prisoners’ steadfastness in their battle.

The activists chose to use the “simulation” method as a mean of solidarity with the prisoners, by skipping one meal or more every day, and then challenging another person to do the same and so on. This should help spread the solidarity movement as widely as possible locally and internationally.

The campaign was launched on Thursday, April 27, with the announcement of Mohammed Alyan, the father of the martyr Bahaa Alyan, a hunger strike for one day via videotape he had recorded specially for the movement.

Many Palestinian and Arab figures have also expressed their solidarity with the prisoners, including Ahmed Qa'bour, dean of prisoners Karim Yunis, Zahi Wahbi and Ahmad al-Dari.The campaign is expected to spread and expand, drawing interaction with hunger strike simulation calls.

You can join the campaign to increase the number of solidarity activists, taking one more step together against Israeli intransigence and arrogance to end such a long series of violations.