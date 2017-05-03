See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

A Very Central Asian Football Match in Tweets

Posted 3 May 2017 14:33 GMT

Of the countries signed up to the little-known Central Asian Football Association, only Iran has participated in a World Cup. Wikipedia image.

Have you ever wondered what football in Central Asia looks like? Thanks to journalist Peter Leonard, you don't have to travel to the region to find out. Leonard's Wednesday afternoon tweet storm involved two teams slugging it out in Asia's secondary club football tournament, the Asian Football Confederation Cup. The game took place in Osh, Kyrgyzstan, where the Kyrgyz champions Alai took on Istiklol, a club chaired by the son of neighbouring Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon.

Written by Akhal-Tech Collective

