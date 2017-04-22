A Colombian Philosopher Explores the Alternatives to Overusing Mother Nature

Danilo Urrea, a Colombian philosopher and popular communicator, is the regional facilitator for Friends of Latin American Land and The Caribbean. Currently, Friends of the Earth International integrates 73 environmental organizations across different parts of the world.

Danilo Urrea (DU) agreed to talk to Periodismo de Barrio (PB) during his visit to Cuba for the XII International Workshop on Emancipatory Paradigms “Live Berta Cáceres” — an event dedicated to the Honduran environmental leader assassinated last year.

PB: Can you describe the environmental situation in Latin America and the Caribbean?

DU: Nos encontramos en un contexto bastante complejo. Esas complejidades tienen que ver con los avances del modelo de desarrollo basado en el extractivismo. Cuando hablamos de extractivismo, encontramos cuatro grandes pilares: la explotación minera, la explotación petrolera, la construcción de grandes represas para la producción energética, y los agrocombustibles. Es en ese modelo donde encontramos la mayor dificultad, en tanto los patrimonios naturales se entienden como fuentes de acumulación de riquezas. Cuando hablamos de lo ambiental, hablamos de la interrelación entre los seres humanos y la naturaleza. Los seres humanos somos parte de la naturaleza, aun cuando la división moderna capitalista dice que estamos por fuera y que la función de la naturaleza es entregarnos beneficios a través de la explotación. En esa interrelación vemos otras dificultades: el patriarcalismo, la utilización de los cuerpos, la explotación del cuerpo de la mujer para acumular capital…

DU: We're in a somewhat complex situation. Those complexities have to do with the advances of the development models based on extractivism. When we talk about extractivism, we're looking at four main pillars: mineral exploitation, petroleum exploitation, large dam constructions for energy production, and biofuels. We find the greatest difficulty in this model, where natural resources are believed to be the source for accumulating riches. When we talk about the environment, we're talking about the interaction between human beings and nature. Human beings are a part of nature, even if modern capitalist society says we aren't, and that nature functions to provide us benefits through exploitation. We see other difficulties in that interaction: patriarchalism, the use of bodies, the exploitation of women's bodies for profit…

PB: At what point can we stop massively extracting natural resources?

DU: Hay que pensar en cómo hacer la transición de un modelo de alta explotación a uno de extracción necesaria y discutir con los estados qué necesita una población para vivir. La historia reciente de varios países progresistas ha mostrado que, si bien la redistribución de la renta ha mejorado la calidad de vida de un sector de la población, con eso no es suficiente. Me preocupa un discurso en el que pareciera que estamos condenados a seguir explotando la naturaleza como única posibilidad de mejoramiento. Esas formas responden más a acuerdos comerciales para la acumulación de capital que a necesidades reales de los pueblos. Hoy explotamos para exportar a Europa. Y pensar la posibilidad de desarrollo de los pueblos a través de la exportación de materias primas no está de acuerdo con la posibilidad de reproducción material de la vida. Estamos seguros de que en los cambios pequeños de poblaciones y organizaciones hay alternativas concretas.

DU: We need to think about how to make the transition from a model of mass exploitation to one of necessary exploitation and discussing how much a population needs in order to live. Recent accounts from various progressive countries have shown that, although the redistribution of income has improved the quality of life for particular sectors within a population, it's not enough. I'm worried by arguments that we are condemned to continue exploiting the land as if it's the only way forward. Those ways better serve commercial agreements for the accumulation of capital than the real needs of the people. Today, we exploit in order to export to Europe. And thinking of the possibility of developing towns through the exportation of raw materials doesn't go well with the possibility of the natural reproduction of life. We are certain that concrete alternatives can arise from small changes by communities and organizations.

What are the alternatives?

DU: Agricultural farming, a turn to Agroecology; public and community-based transportation of water similar to Colombia, where organized communities have been able to distribute water without the need for privatized structures; community-based management of the wilderness in Costa Rica and Colombia; popular energy projects like in Mexico and Brazil, where biodigesters are produced to generate energy in places that don't have access to electricity; and agroecological stoves are built to eliminate health problems associated with cooking foods with wood. Also, it's necessary to take into account the historical practices of peoples, even if many have been disappeared.

PB: What results has Friends of the Earth had on the region? What impact has it had?

DU: Un logro esencial es haber contribuido a comprender la importancia de la variable ambiental en las luchas y resistencias territoriales de los movimientos sociales. Otro tiene que ver con los defensores de territorios, que han sido criminalizados en las últimas dos décadas; hemos ayudado a salvar las vidas de esas personas en algunos momentos. Otro, la contribución a procesos agroecológicos, sobre todo la protección del intercambio de semillas en América Latina. Y está el trabajo de visibilización de luchas territoriales y de construcción de una nueva mirada de lo ambiental.

DU: An important contribution lies in understanding the importance of the changing environment in the struggles and territorial resistances of social movements. Another has to do with its land activists that have been criminalized over the past two decades. At time, we have assisted in saving their lives. Another contribution lies the development of agroecological processes — mainly the protection of the seed exchange in Latin America. And there's the work on land struggles and the cultivation of a new environmental outlook.

PB: How has the relationship with Cuba been until now?

DU: Nosotros tenemos una relación de varios años con el Centro Memorial Martin Luther King Jr., con el Centro para la Promoción de la Educación y el Desarrollo Sostenible y con la Red de Educadores Populares y Ambientales, que han sido una guía para la definición pedagógica. Para Amigos de la Tierra, Cuba sigue siendo un modelo de referencia de proceso socialista; de un socialismo que tiene todas las dificultades de un modelo histórico que se renueva permanentemente. Nosotros entendemos que en Cuba hay dificultades en términos de lo ambiental, pero la afectación por el modelo de vida que se lleva acá puede ser menor. En el capitalismo tenemos que luchar día a día para que ese modelo no arrase con los pocos patrimonios que siguen garantizando la vida de las poblaciones. No sé en el caso cubano cómo es, pero sí entendemos que las escalas de destrucción de la naturaleza son diferentes. La escala en que nosotros estamos no es comparable con la escala de Cuba.

DU: We have a relationship with the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Center that extends over various years, with the Center for Promoting Education and Sustainable Growth and the Popular Environmental Educators Online Site, which has guided our pedagogical work. For Friends of the Earth, Cuba continues to be a reference model for socialist processes; a socialism that contains all the hardships of a historic model that is permanently renovating itself. We understand that Cuba has difficulties in terms of the environment, but the disruption that occurs because of people's lifestyles can be lower. In capitalism, we have to fight day after day so that the few patrimonies that continue securing life for all aren't wiped out. I don't know about the Cuban case, but we do understand that their scales of destroying nature is different. Our ways don't compare to that of Cuba's.

PB: What environmental challenges do you think Latin America and the Caribbean currently face?

DU: Puede sonar a lugar común: “necesitamos organizarnos para poder enfrentar los problemas del mundo”. Pero esa organización es necesaria, porque los pueblos desorganizados no vamos a obtener victorias. Cuando las compañías llegan, ellas se organizan y articulan bien con los gobiernos. Tienen formas de acceder a las comunidades a través de engaños y manipulaciones. Si no tenemos un proceso que logre enfrentar esa forma de organización del capital, simplemente no vamos a poder resistir esos proyectos. Cada vez más comunidades irán a las grandes ciudades a agrandar los círculos de la pobreza.

DU: It might sound like a cliché: “We must unite to face global problems”, but that unity is necessary. Divided peoples don't win. When companies arrive, they effectively organize and communicate with the government. They have ways of accessing the communities through deception and manipulation. If we don't have a process to combat those capitalist organizational methods, we won't be able to withstand their tactics. More and more communities will become part of big cities, increasing poverty.

PB: Faced with the current situation, do you think of yourself as an optimist?

DU: Hay días en que pienso que las dificultades son muchas y los frentes de trabajo no alcanzan a enfrentar esas dificultades. Pero cuando estoy en territorios indígenas, campesinos, afrodescendientes, y veo la fuerza y la tenacidad de gente que a pesar de las adversidades y de no tener muchas cosas necesarias para la vida todos los días se levanta a enfrentar el corporativismo, los paramilitares, la seguridad privada que la quiere sacar de sus territorios, creo que mis frustraciones son estupideces con respecto a esa realidad.

DU: There are days when I think that there are many difficulties, and just not enough ways to tackle them all. But when I'm in indigenous territories, with peasants or afro-descended people, and I see their drive and their tenacity despite the adversities; and how in spite of not having many of life's basic necessities, [they still] get up everyday to face corporatism, paramilitaries and private security groups that want to take their lands away from them, I think my frustrations are stupid compared to their reality.