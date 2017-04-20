The Viral Video That Showed a Kashmiri Protester Tied to an Indian Military Jeep

Screenshots from a video of a Kashmiri protestor tied to an Indian military vehicle, to use him as a “human shield” against demonstrators pelting stones, has gone viral.

The video is from the recent by-poll election in Srinagar on April 9, the capital of India's northernmost state Jammu and Kashmir. More than eight Kashmiris were killed and dozens more were wounded during the election as Indian security forces opened fire on protesters. The Indian government has said that dozens of military personnel were injured by protesters pelting stones.

Pro-independence protestors boycotted the elections and a little over 7 percent of the 1.2 million registered voters in Kashmir participated in the by-poll. The elections for a vacant seat in the lower house of the Indian Parliament Lok Sabha recorded the lowest voter turnout in the history of the region.

More than half a million Indian military personnel are deployed in India's northernmost state Jammu and Kashmir, which remains one of the most densely militarized zone in the world. Many Kashmiris reject Indian rule over Kashmir and have been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan, since 1989.

The larger Kashmir region was geographically divided between India and Pakistan when the two became separate states in 1947. In Indian-ruled Kashmir, where an independence movement as been heating for decades, more than 70,000 people have been killed reportedly by Indian security forces, amidst reports of serious human rights violations by the Indian government under the guise of the 1978 Public Safety Act and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. Both provide the basis for military impunity in the region.

During the recent clashes the heat of the violence was felt on social media.

This video was widely shared on social media. A voice in the background can be heard shouting in Hindi “stone throwers will meet a similar fate” as the vehicle passes through the streets of Kashmir.

The video was soon picked up by politicians, such as Omar Abdullah, an ex-chief Minister of the region. Abdullah's tweet was shared by many and created outrage.

This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/bqs4YJOpJc — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

#Kashmir This is Farooq Ahmad Dar from Chill village of Beerwah who was tied with ropes and was used as a human shield by RR Indian Army pic.twitter.com/psi40uCOJ0 — Musa Kashmiri (@Musa_Kashmiri) April 14, 2017

Indian army's human shield is too poor to file a complaint. Anyone wish to assist him? #kashmir https://t.co/rWWEedLEei — Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) April 19, 2017

The Indian army is reportedly investigating the incident. However, a section of Indian media and the Attorney General were seen trying to justify the action of the security forces saying the “human shield” idea was innovative and it saved lives of the security forces. And there were also condemnations of the actions of the pro-freedom protests. More videos emerged of the protesters indiscriminately attacking the security forces and shouting “Go India, Go back” slogans.

Here is another video – another side of the restraint debate in Kashmir. We should be outraging over this as well? No? Because hypocrisy? pic.twitter.com/UAOoAbVTA0 — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) April 14, 2017

This is what our security forces have to face in #Kashmir . You wont see bleeding Heart Liberals talking about this >? pic.twitter.com/nA1XTJPTo4 — Nation Wants To Know (@PawanDurani) April 15, 2017

It's raining stones. That's what India's security forces have to endure almost daily in Kashmir. Do watch. pic.twitter.com/QLbPo1JtQ5 — Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghx) April 14, 2017

Kashmiri blogger Aarif Muzafar points at the selective condemnation and biases of the India media in portraying the news on Kashmir:

Few days ago, a video of Kashmiri boys attacking CRPF men in Budgam went viral. In no time, ‘prime time’ shows were set to condemn the assault forgetting the eight murders that had just taken place. [..]

Aarif continues: