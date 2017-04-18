Russian Math Instructor Faces Criminal Charges for Online Posts He Says He Didn't Write

Dmitry Bogatov faces charges of inciting mass disorder and terrorism in a series of online posts that appear to have been written by someone using Bogatov's IP address through the Tor internet anonymizer, raising questions about the security of Tor and other similar services in Russia.

Bogatov, a 25-year-old mathematics instructor and free and open-source software advocate, is accused of “preparing to organize mass disorder” and making “public calls for terrorist activity” via a series of online posts on March 29—posts that multiple Russian news sources are reporting someone else likely made while using Tor with Bogatov’s exit node.

Bogatov's arrest comes amidst an ongoing crackdown on internet privacy in Russia, with lawmakers most recently proposing legislation that would make social media illegal for children under 14 and require adult users to verify their identities by passport.

Waltz with Bashirov

On March 29, someone with the username “Ayrat Bashirov” and Bogatov’s home IP address wrote a series of posts on the website sysadmins.ru, an online forum for systems administrators. One post called on protesters to attend an unsanctioned, anonymously organized—and ultimately rather unsuccessful—demonstration on April 2 with “rags, bottles, gas, turpentine, styrofoam, acetone.” Another post linked to the music video for Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” or, as investigators put it, “a video recording with insubordination to the legal demands of the police, and mass disorder.”

It's unclear whether it was Kanye or the Molotov cocktails that did it, but the posts drew the ire of the Investigative Committee, which on April 1 opened a case—without naming names—against the person posting as Ayrat Bashirov.

On the night of April 5, investigators arrived at Bogatov’s apartment, confiscating computer equipment and taking him into custody the following morning. The next day, a judge denied the Investigative Committee’s request to hold Bogatov in custody, ruling that the charges were not serious enough to warrant his continued detention. Instead of releasing him, investigators added a second and more serious charge of inciting terrorism and brought him back to court the following day. This time, the judge approved his detention for another 72 hours. On April 10, the court upheld the charges, formally arrested Bogatov, and ordered that he be held until his trial on June 8.

A Flimsy Case

The case against Bogatov appears to rest entirely on the fact that the offending posts were made from his home IP address.

There are, however, reasons to doubt he was the one who wrote them. Bogatov has a strong alibi for being away from his computer when at least some of the posts were made from his IP address. Surveillance footage shows Bogatov and his wife leaving a supermarket four minutes before one of the posts was made on March 29. Given that the supermarket is half a kilometer from their home, it is unlikely that Bogatov could have made it home and posted online within four minutes.

Furthermore, since Bogatov’s detention, the profile for Ayrat Bashirov has remained active online, making numerous posts, commenting on his own supposed arrest, and even exchanging private messages with a journalist from Open Russia, saying that he is “of course not Bogatov.”

No Exit (Nodes)

The case has broad implications for internet privacy in Russia due with the fact that Bogatov was likely running a Tor exit node from his home computer. As a user on Geektimes pointed out, several hours before Bogatov’s detention—likely around the time authorities were searching his apartment and seizing his computer equipment—an exit node that had been operating for over a year and a half under Bogatov’s name and that was linked to the same email address indicated on his Github page went offline.

More about Tor The Tor network is a collection of servers located across the world, run mostly by volunteers. The network helps users connect to the Internet anonymously by sending traffic between at least three Tor servers, typically located in different countries, before allowing it to reach its destination. This makes it nearly impossible for anyone monitoring the Internet to understand where the traffic is coming from and where it is going. Tor “exit nodes” are the final set of servers used in the connection process. This is where a user’s traffic exits the Tor network and connects to the world wide web. The Tor network facilitates special sites that allow website owners and their users to remain anonymous through “hidden services.” Hidden services have been used by criminals for nefarious activities like selling drugs, but they have plenty of legitimate, lawful uses too. Bloggers use hidden services to blog anonymously and safely. Human rights defenders share information with media by using leaking platforms in this realm. Media organizations use them for sensitive research.

Whoever was posting as Ayrat Bashirov was—and is still—using either Tor or some other virtual private network (VPN) service, given that, according to Bogatov’s attorney, they have posted from over a hundred different IP addresses across Russia and in Norway, the Netherlands and Japan. Barring the possibility that Bashirov travelled to and posted from all these different locations, he was masking his IP address with a VPN or, more likely, Tor. The shared IP address appears to be what led investigators to conclude that Bogatov and Bashirov are the same person.

It is possible that Bogatov was posting as Bashirov through an anonymizer but forgot to turn on the connection or it dropped when some of the posts were made, revealing his true home IP address. More likely, however, Ayrat Bashirov was using Tor, which assigned him Bogatov’s exit node on at least a few occasions.

Running an exit node can be a risky endeavor, and Tor advises volunteers who choose to do so to take precautions, including not running it from their home internet connections. This would not be the first time that someone running an exit node has fallen under suspicion from law enforcement for criminal activities committed through their connection. A post on the forum toster.ru describes at least one instance of someone operating an exit node in Russia being questioned by police for a bomb threat sent from their IP address.

If this is indeed what happened with Bogatov, it remains unclear whether prosecutors are pursuing the case due to a poor understanding of how Tor works or for some other reason, such as to send a warning to the many Russians using Tor and other VPN services. Notably, the Investigative Committee’s interest in Bashirov’s posts came amidst an online crackdown leading up to the April 2 demonstration.

A Crackdown on VPNs?

At a minimum, Bogatov’s case suggests that Russians might want to think twice about running exit nodes, especially from their home internet connection. It also raises questions about the future of Tor and VPNs in Russia, which has increasingly moved to tighten control over the internet within the country. Last year, one of the largest VPN providers stopped providing Russian IP addresses after the government seized its servers when the company refused to comply with new data-localization laws. In the past, Russian lawmakers have discussed the idea of banning VPNs, and this January Roskomnadzor, the agency that oversees the internet in Russia, blocked one VPN service. On Monday, it was reported that the agency has requested VPN providers to block its list of blacklisted sites.

In the meantime, the hashtag #freebogatov has appeared on social media, and Tor advocates have launched an appeal to rename exit nodes in Bogatov's honor.