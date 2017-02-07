See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Donetsk Court Sentences Two for Supporting Separatism on Social Media

Posted 7 February 2017 12:47 GMT

Source: Kremlin.ru

On Monday, a court in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine sentenced two men to five years in prison for supporting separatism on the social media website VKontakte. The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said in a press release that the two men were convicted by a Sloviansk city court under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, “Infringement of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine,” which carries with it a penalty of three to five years in prison.

The men, both residents of Sloviansk, were found guilty of organizing groups that supported separatist activity on VKontakte in February 2014—after the EuroMaidan Revolution that toppled former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych but before Russian-backed separatists began to seize large portions of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, including Sloviansk.

The prosecutor's office said the men endeavored to change Ukraine's borders and had provided “informational support” to the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, the two Russian-backed separatist statelets in eastern Ukraine, in furtherance of this goal. The information they distributed over social media was “of an anti-Ukrainian character,” the prosecutor's office said.

The two men were arrested by Ukraine's Security Services in April 2015, effectively stopping their online activity. The prosecutor's office said the two men, who did not admit to being guilty in court proceedings, subscribed to the “Russian world” ideology, which seeks to create a “greater Russia” beyond the country's current borders.

RuNet Echo

