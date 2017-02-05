Greece Reaches for the Stars: Trolling Peaks after Greek Space Agency's Inauguration

An announcement by the Syriza Greek government was enough to set the Grecophone Internet on fire last week. The announcement concerned the inauguration of the Greek Space Agency. Specifically, the Ministry of Telecoms and Digital Policy noted “the Agency will be a public limited company called National Center for Space Applications (EKDE in Greek), aimed at making up for the country’s huge deficit in this area.”

Minister Nikos Pappas argued that the formation of the Agency was a necessity:

It's self-evident to do such thing. It's unthinkable that Greece doesn't have a space agency so far. It's unimaginable that, up to the recent past we bartered away our rights to outer space and previous governments were responsible for that.

As expected, Twitter “got lost in space” with numerous humorous tweets under the trending hastag #greek_nasa. Some of the best ones were as follows:

Government policy à la Star Wars:

Once upon a time, in a galaxy far far away..#greek_NASA pic.twitter.com/2Cc7lKDJIs — Marquis Akindynos (@MSandion294) January 30, 2017

A parody profile of Greek PM Alexis Tsipras explains another reason the program might be unnecessary. (The incorrect wording for “astronaut” satirizes PM's questionable knowledge of English).

We are putting an end to the unemployment of astronafts. #greek_NASA — Alexis International (@Tsipras_int2) January 30, 2017

While user @tbarbatsalou proposes some alternative naming initials, using the word “Hestra”, which means “shitter can” in Greek:

HE. S. TR. A. = Hellenic Space Travel Agency #greek_NASA — Tina Barbatsalou (@tbarbatsalou) January 31, 2017

“Run for your lives”, because…

If you are wondering what happened to Greece's ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, there is some reassuring news. He got promoted to a Spock-like role in the cosmos:

They could always ask this guy to run the newly announced Greek space agency. #greek_NASA pic.twitter.com/0euZpAxY2z — Damian Mac Con Uladh (@damomac) January 30, 2017

User @VasilisXtM reveals the true reason for the inauguration of the Greek Space Agency:

Επιτέλους θα ψάξουμε για μνημόνια στο φεγγάρι #greek_nasa — Δραχμend (@VasilisXtM) January 30, 2017

At last, we will search for memoranda [agreements with creditors] on the moon.

If the Greek astronaut doesn't drink frappe coffee for breakfast, he cannot wake up:

Χιουστον γουι χαβ ε προμπλεμ.. Δε κοφι φινις.. #greek_NASA pic.twitter.com/RciTtXbTsq — Ένας Γιώργος (@ggkriniaris) January 30, 2017

“Houston, we have a problem. The coffee finish” [sic]

Something like “Armageddon” comes from space:

Νταούλια στο διάστημα. Οι δανειστές έκαναν το λάθος να τους πιέσουν. Οι συμμαχίες ήρθαν από μακριά. #greek_nasapic.twitter.com/cW8UnveNiG — Το Παρατηρητήριο (@Paratiritirio_) January 30, 2017

Hubbub and problems in space. The [owners of Greek debt] made a mistake putting pressure on them. Alliances came from far away.

However, there were several tweets that offered more irate commentary on the issue, with users generally viewing the foundation of the Greek Space Agency as a futile provocation.

Just heard that we are funding Greek Space Agency while my school has zero heating budget. Insanity level infinity 🇬🇷🚀. #greek_NASA — Dimitris Strantsalis (@dstrants) January 30, 2017