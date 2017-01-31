See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Notes From the Eye of the Crowd

Posted 31 January 2017 17:20 GMT
Faces of participants of the No Muslim Ban protest at Lafayette Park, in Washington D.C., January 28, 2017. Photos: Ivan Sigal

Faces of participants of the No Muslim Ban protest at Lafayette Park, in Washington D.C., January 28, 2017. Photos: Ivan Sigal

The residents of Washington D.C. came out of their houses and apartments last Saturday morning. They walked, biked and took buses down to Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, for a spontaneous demonstration, in tandem with other protests across the United States against Trump's Executive Order banning entry to the U.S. for immigrants, visa holders and refugees from seven countries.

Perhaps 5,000 people, seemingly unaccustomed to protest. In a tightly-packed space between left-over fencing from the previous weekend's Presidential inauguration, the event began with the same improvised spirit in which it was organized—through a Facebook page, then rippling across social media into the flesh-and-blood world.

In the absence of a stage or a clear leader, people in the crowd looked to each other for cues. They were less a mobilized march than a collection of individuals deciding, on the spot, how they should behave. Here were people coming out of their social media shells, out of communities defined by work or school and into a fully public civic space. There were rumors that political leaders attended, but they were not visible or audible from any of the vantages I achieved. Instead, people negotiated with others nearby, for space, for direction. And perhaps because this crowd was not united by any organizing principle other than the need to demonstrate resistance, those negotiations took place mostly in silence, with looks and nods and occasional gestures.

Faces of participants of the No Muslim Ban protest at Lafayette Park, in Washington D.C., January 28, 2017. Photos: Ivan Sigal

Faces of participants of the No Muslim Ban protest at Lafayette Park, in Washington D.C., January 28, 2017. Photos: Ivan Sigal

Perhaps they were angry, or determined, but the chants and calls of “Shame”, “No ban, no wall” and “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” rose in restive pockets within the crowd, never reaching a volume or pitch that could be mistaken for aggression. As the crowd packed into the space from the rear, some took the initiative to announce a march along Pennsylvania Avenue, to the Trump International Hotel, and then onward to the Capitol. The jam broke, and we started moving.

Faces of participants of the No Muslim Ban protest at Lafayette Park, in Washington D.C., January 28, 2017. Photos: Ivan Sigal

Faces of participants of the No Muslim Ban protest at Lafayette Park, in Washington D.C., January 28, 2017. Photos: Ivan Sigal

Creative Commons License
Written byIvan Sigal

Recent U.S.A. Stories

More »

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site