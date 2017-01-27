See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

The Day Bangkok and Other Thai Provinces Turned Green on Google Maps

Posted 27 January 2017 16:44 GMT

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, became a green park on Google Map. Screenshot by this author

Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, has several green parks, but not as large as the green patch that can be seen on Google Maps today (January 27).

Many Internet users were surprised to see that the whole of Bangkok and nearby provinces of the country’s western region became a massive green park on Google Map.

Maybe some were hoping that the green areas of Bangkok reflect the easing of transportation congestion in the city which is notorious for its traffic jams, but a closer look at the map would reveal that Google Maps for some reason expanded the boundaries of the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, Khao Laem National Park, and Sai Yok National Park.

It was Khaosod English news website that first reported the ‘green’ glitch on Google Maps.

Many parts of Thailand became a large green park on Google Map. Screenshot of Google Map by the author.

Twitter users were also wondering why Bangkok, the country’s premier urban center, suddenly became a large green park:

As of this writing, Bangkok and other parts of Thailand are still green on Google Maps:

‘Green’ Bangkok city center. Screenshot of Google Map by the author

Creative Commons License
Written byMong Palatino

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site