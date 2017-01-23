Filipino Farmers and Activists March for Justice and ‘La La Land Reform’

In 1987, 13 protesting farmers were killed near the Philippine presidential palace. Dubbed as the ‘Mendiola Massacre’, it became a symbol of state brutality and landlord dominance in the country’s politics.

Thirty years later, hundreds of farmers and activists returned to the scene of the massacre to call for justice and to press for the implementation of a ‘genuine’ land reform program.

Farmers have lambasted the government's land reform program as bogus and pro-landlord. They wanted it replaced with a new program which would allow the free distribution of lands to small farmers. In particular, they are targeting the large plantations owned by foreign corporations and powerful political clans.

One of those who joined the commemorative march on January 20 is the current government’s land reform minister. Some say it is poetic justice because he was one of the farmers who survived the Mendiola Massacre in 1987.

Peasant groups also raised several issues during the activity such as the slave-like conditions in big plantations, the use of private armies by some landlords to displace farmers, the killing of activists and other leaders supportive of the campaign for land reform, and the backward state of Philippine agriculture.

The groups also noted that clashes between farmers and landlords have intensified in recent years as the latter continue to evade the law mandating the distribution of vast landholdings to small farmers.

Some activists expressed support to the campaign of farmers by organizing a music event called ‘La La Land Reform Now!’ whose poster is inspired by the Hollywood movie ‘La La Land':

La La Land Reform Now: A concert for farmers, with proceeds going to @kmp_phl and @AnakpawisPL. pic.twitter.com/OeMu40JggO — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) January 19, 2017

Below are some photos of the January 20 march: