What We're Wishing for in 2017

Posted 29 December 2016 8:00 GMT

gv-holiday-card-2016

As the events of the last year reminded us, building bridges of understanding between people and communities, and of safeguarding basic rights, is never done.

As 2016 draws to a close, please make a donation to help us continue to combat the forces of hatred and intolerance that threaten to make our world a more dangerous place.

Donations to Global Voices help our worldwide community report stories that forge deep connections across cultures, languages and differences of opinion—work that's urgent as we seek to understand how to live harmoniously in a difficult global environment.

Thank you for your support, and wishing you a 2017 filled with joy and peace!

Written byGeorgia Popplewell

Our work building bridges across cultures, languages and perspectives is more urgent than ever before.

