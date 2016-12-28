Myanmar's Most Memorable Moments in 2016

This text is from The Irrawaddy, an independent news website in Myanmar, and is republished by Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and senior military officials photographed during the official power transition ceremony on March 30 in which Myanmar’s outgoing President U Thein Sein handed over the presidential insignia to new President U Htin Kyaw at the presidential residence in Naypyidaw. (Photo: Hein Htet / The Irrawaddy)
As 2016 comes to an end, The Irrawaddy showcases the best work from our photographers this year, capturing Myanmar’s most iconic moments.
The previous government demolished squatter communities on farmlands in Dagon and Seikkan townships in the capital Yangon in February. (Photo: Hein Htet / The Irrawaddy)
Local farmers protested the reopening of copper mines in Sagaing Division’s Salingyi Township on May 5 and demanded compensation from the Chinese company Wanbao Co. (Photo: Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy)
Children play at a camp for internally displaced persons in Kachin State’s Mai Ja Yang on July 16. (Photo: Hein Htet / The Irrawaddy)
Floodwater submerged the central market of Kangyidaunt Township, Irrawaddy Division on Aug. 12. (Photo: Pyay Kyaw / The Irrawaddy)
A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Aug. 24 and damaged 396 pagodas and temples in the famous ancient capital of Bagan. (Photo: Zaw Zaw / The Irrawaddy)
Myanmar’s President U Htin Kyaw talks to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi after the 21st Century Panglong peace conference on Sept. 3 in Naypyidaw. (Photo: Pyay Kyaw / The Irrawaddy)
A government-aligned Border Guard Force (BGF) soldier stands guard on Karen State’s Methawaw Road amid clashes between the Democratic Karen Benevolence Army (DKBA) and a joint force of BGF and Burma Army on Sept. 22. (Photo: Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy)
A Burmese policeman on patrol at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border fence after militants attacked border police headquarters and checkpoints in northern Arakan State’s Maungdaw Township on Oct. 9. (Photo: Hein Htet / The Irrawaddy)