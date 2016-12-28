Bangladesh’s New Year's Celebration of Diversity: Into the Deep Podcast

Mangal Shobhajatra is an annual procession of thousands of people that takes over the streets of Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka. It marks the start of the Bengali New Year in April.

Recently, UNESCO named this parade Intangible Cultural Heritage. But what might look like just a street party is actually a creative stand for unity — and against the forces of intolerance who seek to divide and oppress Bangladeshis.

In this episode of Into the Deep, a Global Voices podcast that digs deep into one topic that isn’t getting the media coverage it deserves, Global Voices contributors Pantha and Rezwan tell us all about Mangal Shobhajatra.

At a time when xenophobia is seemingly on the rise in Europe, the United States and elsewhere in the world, perhaps Bangladesh and its unique New Year’s procession can offer some inspiration on how to take a stand against those trying to sow the seeds of division.

