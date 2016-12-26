See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

What Worried Latin Americans in 2016?

Posted 26 December 2016 17:49 GMT

A photo posted by Pictoline (@pictoline) on

Pictoline illustrated what, according to Google, were the top searches in some countries of Latin America on the web browser:

Mexico: “How to download Pokemon Go”
Costa Rica: “What happens if volcano Turrialba erupts?”
Panama: “How to make wooden beds?”
Colombia: “What is the Fellowship of the Ring?”
Peru: “How to make dog clothes?”
Chile: “How to make a concept map?”
Argentina: “How to lose the tummy?”
Uruguay: “How to decrease my internet use?”
Brazil: “What is love?”

On Facebook users commented on the results.

From Acapulco, Mexico, Diana Soto shared her despair regarding Mexico's result:

Diana Soto: Me dio risa el “¿Cómo hacer un mapa conceptual?” Pero luego vi a México con Pokemon Go y se me fue la risa.

Diana Soto: “How to make a concept map?” made me laugh. But then I saw Mexico with Pokemon Go and I lost the smile.

Gris Simonds-Gómez also felt Mexico's worries were trivial and posted ironically:

Gris Simonds-Gómez: A la mierda el narco, la inseguridad, la corrupcion, la obesidad y la miseria, yo quiero saber como bajar el pokemon go!

Gris Simonds-Gómez: Fuck the narco, insecurity, corruption, overweight and misery, I want to know how to download pokemon go!

While Adolfo Meza sarcastically commented on Peruvians’ searches:

Adolfo Meza: ammm al menos tendremos los perros mas fashion de américa…

Adolfo Meza: well, at least we'll have the most fashionable dogs in America…

Meanwhile Felipe Maluenda, from Antofagasta, Chile jokingly admitted his contribution to his country's top search results:

Felipe Eduardo Maluenda Bravo Yo soy el culpable de “¿Como hacer un mapa conceptual?”, todo el maldito año busqué eso para hacer mis tareas y aún no sé cómo se hace

Felipe Eduardo Mauelanda Bravo: I am the one responsible of “How to make a conceptual map?”, I looked for it all year long so I could do my homework and still haven't figured it out.

From Cordoba, Argentina, Alejandro Pablo Drallny reflected on the interest Argentineans have in their looks:

Alejandro Pablo Drallny: Argentina país careta, preocupados por bajar la panza (y como soy argentino y tengo panza, si alguien sabe como hacerlo, avíseme)

Alejandro Pablo Drallny: Argentina, a superficial country, everyone worried about how to lose the tummy (and since I am Argentinean, if someone knows how to do it, let me know)

Diego Bautista commented on Costa Rica's search preferences:

Diego Bautista: ‘¿Cómo hacer una cama de madera?’
Solo un país buscando algo útil que hacer.

Diego Bautista: “How to make a wooden bed?”
Just one country looking for something useful to do.

René Vaca Cardozo, from Bogotá, Colombia, explained why Colombians were so worried about the Fellowship of the Ring:

René Vaca Cardozo: No vayan a pensar que los colombianos están preocupados por la literatura Tolkiana. La Comunidad del anillo es el nombre que medios le pusieron a un escándalo sexual y de homicidios que ocurrió al interior de la policía.

René Vaca Cardozo: Don't think that Colombians are worried about Tolkien's literature. The Fellowship of the Ring is the name that the media gave to a sexual and homicide scandal in the police force.

Ruben Pintos Guerra, from Montevideo, Uruguay pointed out:

Ruben Pintos Guerra: Tenemos el mejor Internet de la Region y preguntamos como disminuir el consumo… URUGUAY NOMA!

Ruben Pintos Guerra: We have the best Internet of the region and we asked how to reduce our consumption… COME ON URUGUAY!

From Costa Rica, Mar Barquero reflected:

Marc Barquero Suárez: Brasileños más profundos … mientras nosotros moriremos quemados por lava

Marc Barquero Suárez: Brazilians are more profound… meanwhile we'll die burnt with lava

Andrea Marysenka also had a message for Brazilians:

Andrea Marysenka: Para Brasil solo me queda decir: baby don't hurt me. Don't hurt me. No more.

Andrea Marysenka: To Brazil, all I have to say is: baby don't hurt me. Don't hurt me. No more.

Others talked about changes in priorities:

Alvaro Alatorre: Si ya no se busca el: “¿Como saber si novia está embarazada?” Se están perdiendo los valores y el verdadero uso de San Google. Que tristeza.

Alvaro Alatorre: If we are no longer looking for: “How to know if my girlfriend is pregnant” we are losing the value and true use of Saint Google. How sad.

Ihasser Lara: Ya nadie busca “Evidencias de duendes reales” o “Videos de fantasmas reales” y menos “Videos de extraterrestres”…. Charles: “El mundo ya no es como antes!!” 

Ilhaser Lara: Nobody is looking for “Evidence of real goblins” or “Videos of real ghosts” and not even “Videos of aliens”… Charles: “The world isn't what it used to be!!”

While Ariel Aguilar summed up wistfully:

Ariel Aguilar: Pero que filosóficos, que profundas dudas asaltan a las mentes latinas de nuestros tiempos.

Ariel Aguilar: How philosophical, how profound the doubts that trouble the Latin American minds of our times are.

Written byElizabeth Rivera

