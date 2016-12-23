Watch TED Fellow Bektour Iskender's Talk on the ‘Mega Force’ of Youth Journalism in Kyrgyzstan

Below is a video of a TED talk by Bektour Iskender, co-founder of Kloop.kg, an organization which in the era of fake news and ‘information warfare’ is one of the word's most inspiring media stories. Out of 21 “world changers” speaking at the TED 2016 conference in Vancouver, Canada, in February, Bektour was one of the very few who was not a citizen of a Western country.

The video appeared on YouTube this month.

Kloop journalists, mostly graduates of the Kloop media school, are aged between 15 and 25. The news website is among the most popular in the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan.

Kloop differs from many news websites in the country through its unwavering commitment to impartiality. It is also the only major local news website in the republic of six million people that regularly attempts to expose corruption in the country occurring through state tenders. In doing so, it fulfils its role in serving the public interest.

An example is an article published December 22 titled How the State Property Fund Spent 45 Million soms (approx. $650,000) on a Website that Already Exists. Outside Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, monthly incomes hover around $100. Kyrgyzstan is ranked 123 of 168 countries in Transparency International's most recent Corruption Perceptions Index.

Most recently, Kloop provided widely shared text and video coverage of chaos at passport control centres in the country where foreigners of dozens of countries were suddenly required to register within a period of five days after crossing the country's borders, thanks to a law passed in November.

The story was widely shared on social media, mostly by local citizens concerned the new law would be a blow to the country's fledgling tourism industry. Within weeks the law on registration was rolled back by the parliament and the number of countries whose citizens would be allowed to stay in the country for an extended period of time without registration was expanded in a new law.

Kloop.kg's main website is in Russian, which remains the most widely-used language in Bishkek where internet use is highest, but articles are translated into the state language Kyrgyz, and the minority language Uzbek.

In his talk at the TED conference in Vancouver, Iskender explains Kloop's emergence during the authoritarian rule of the Bakiyev family, its coverage of the revolution that unseated the Bakiyevs in 2010 and the organization's expansion in the post-revolution period.

Kloop.kg is also one of the only Kyrgyz media outlets that regularly covers infringements of the rights of the LGBT community in the country. Immediately after his TED talk, Iskender posted on Facebook: