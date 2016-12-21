Russian Ambassador to Turkey's Assassination: A Bullet from Aleppo?

The assassination December 19 of Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov as captured in photographs from inside Ankara's contemporary art museum had a haunting aesthetic.

Turkish and Russian envoys will meet today to discuss Syria, day after killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey. https://t.co/3io0oRfPiy pic.twitter.com/gG4ZNjkufy — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 20, 2016

Set against the background of the museum's white walls studded with bright paintings, the killing looked like it might itself be some work of performance art. That notion is quickly dispelled when watching the video from the same event where the gunshot and screams in the background are clearly audible.

After the shooting the well-dressed 22-year-old assassin policeman Mevlut Mert Atlintas yelled “God is Great” before imploring frightened onlookers not to “forget” Russia's participation in the bombing of Aleppo and other parts of Syria.

Blame game

Soon after the assassination, both Turkey and Russia moved to smooth bilateral relations. While Turkish authorities are predictably linking the event to the disgraced spiritual leader-in-exile and rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Fethullah Gulen, at least one Russian lawmaker has claimed the shooting may have been a NATO-hatched plot.

The Jeish al-Fath militant group in Syria has stepped forward to claim responsibility for the killing, but there are doubts as to whether their claim is credible.

Russian opposition politician Dmitri Gudkov had his own take on the event in a well-shared article on Gazeta.ru that stressed the self-destructive nature of Russia's involvement in the war:

Зачем эта война? На ней практически каждый день секретно гибнут россияне. Не стоит ли сделать инвестицию в собственное будущее и попытаться остановить мясорубку? Хотя бы остановить в ней участие России? Напомню еще об одной вещи: о дороге, которая привела к убийству в Анкаре. Извилистый, неочевидный путь, события в котором кажутся совершенно случайными, никак не связанными друг с другом и в то же время выстраивающимися в неумолимую в своем безумии логику. Начать здесь (надо же откуда-то начать, хотя корни всегда уходят глубже) стоит с убийства в СИЗО Сергея Магнитского, повлекшего за собой первые западные санкции. Ответом на них стал «закон подлецов», четырехлетие которого наступает 21 декабря. Вслед за санкциями российская власть пошла в пике: началось обострение с США. Еще можно было остановиться, не продолжать этот конфликт, но нет. Терять оказалось нечего, и на волне «возрождения страны» в пику «западным партнерам» появились Крым и Донбасс. Новые санкции. Все большая изоляция. «Бук». Попытка огрызнуться — контрсанкции. Удар по власти изнутри — антикоррупционные расследования о прогнившей верхушке, от прокуратуры до правительства. Снова ответ: во всем виноват Браудер. Осажденная крепость, кругом враги и при этом попытка с позиции силы доказать, что без России никак. Сирия. Обменять все санкции скопом на нее. Попытка не удалась, безнадежная война, еще глубже в болото. Все новые трупы, конфликт с Турцией, помидоры, ТрампНаш… Каждым этим намерением (далеко не благим) была вымощена дорога к убийству в Анкаре. Не случись когда-то дела Магнитского — не было бы первых санкций. Не было бы их — не было бы охлаждения, без него не случилась бы Украина… Еще не поздно остановиться. Никогда не поздно. Нам хватает и внутренних проблем, чтобы самим создавать себе все новые и новые внешние.