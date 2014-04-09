A 80 Year-long Wait: Niger Gets its First Train Station

On April 7, Niger inaugurated in the capital Niamey its first train station ever [fr]. The authorities already projected the construction of the train station 80 years ago but the project never took off. The event will kick start the construction of railroads between Niger, Benin, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire. Twitter user Tanoussou in Niamey posted a photo of the train station :

Si le ridicule tuais, ns #africains serions morts ts ! Regardez le train que l #niger s'est procuré o 21e siècle pic.twitter.com/wYTM5daPAU — tanoussou (@ismaousmane) April 7, 2014