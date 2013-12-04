See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

French Strategical Report to Counter China's Economic Influence in Africa

Posted 4 December 2013

Top Francophone economists & diplomats (namely H El-Karoui from Morocco, T Thiam from Côte d'Ivoire,  L Zinsou from Benin, J-M Severino and H Vedrine from France) submitted a joint report [fr] that outlines the strategy that France should implement to remain competitive on the African Market in the near future. Joel Té-Léssia highlights 15 key points [fr] from the report, one of which is to do away with the “Zone Franc” policy and to allow the regional currency to fluctuate with respect to the Euros. Té-Léssia also underlines the fact that the report is clearly devised to counter  growing influence of China and other emerging nations in the Africa continent. Africa economic growth is projected at 5.2 % in 2014. 

Six special economic zones setup by the PRC in four African countries on wikipedia CC-BY-2.0

Written byLova Rakotomalala

