The FIRE Awards Winners for Internet Development in Africa

The FIRE programme awards, an initiative of AFRINIC, acknowledge the actors from the African region who strive to provide solutions to internet development for the African Continent. The 2013 FIRE Awards Winners are :
- Nikohapa Ventures Ltd for their customer engagement platform (Kenya)
- HSoft Africa, Ltd for an adapted mail-order pharmacy (Benin & more)
- Make Every Woman count (MEWC) for empowering African women and girls through the use of online resources (all nations)
- CINETCORE for the VENAME Platform that aims to promote, management and sale of African cc TLDs through mobile payment (Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal and Mali)
Below is the presentation of the MEWC initiative :
